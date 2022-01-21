3.77 BYN
2.83 BYN
3.31 BYN
Delegation of revered rabbis of Israel visit town of Radun in Belarus
A delegation of the revered Israeli rabbis visited the town of Radun in the Voronovo District. The interest to this Belarusian village is not accidental. Radun used to be the center of the European Jewish cultural life. There was a yeshiva, an educational institution, which was created by an outstanding rabbi and philosopher Hafez Haim. He is buried in Radun, and his grave has become a place of pilgrimage for Jews from all over the world. A prayer service was held at his grave and a book with more than 35 thousand signatures of those who study the works of Hafez Haim has been left there for safekeeping. They were collected literally a week before the pilgrimage to Radun.
For all Jews worldwide, the place which is associated with the name of Hafez Haim is of great historical and spiritual significance. And the arrival of a delegation of highly respected rabbis is in fact the opening of pilgrimage tourism to this place.
The pilgrims also visited the former yeshiva. The building has been preserved to this day. The local House of Culture was located here.