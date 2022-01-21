Delegation of revered rabbis of Israel visit town of Radun in Belarus

A delegation of the revered Israeli rabbis visited the town of Radun in the Voronovo District. The interest to this Belarusian village is not accidental. Radun used to be the center of the European Jewish cultural life. There was a yeshiva, an educational institution, which was created by an outstanding rabbi and philosopher Hafez Haim. He is buried in Radun, and his grave has become a place of pilgrimage for Jews from all over the world. A prayer service was held at his grave and a book with more than 35 thousand signatures of those who study the works of Hafez Haim has been left there for safekeeping. They were collected literally a week before the pilgrimage to Radun.