Delegation of Sverdlovsk Region studies Belarusian experience in forestry
Belarusians are sharing their experience of forest management with their Russian colleagues. The Sverdlovsk Region delegation is studying approaches to forest road construction, organization of efficient forest conservation and protection. Forests cover up to 80% of the territory of the Sverdlovsk Region. The main problem in the region is difficult access and accessibility. Today, the industry needs well-trained staff to do quality work. For example, Ekaterinburg plans to send Russian specialists to improve their qualifications.
The Forestry Workforce Development Center has already signed agreements with 24 countries. In total, nearly 7 thousand specialists are trained here every year. By the way, the classrooms are equipped with simulators that are unique in the CIS countries.
