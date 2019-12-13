Delegation of Sverdlovsk Region studies Belarusian experience in forestry

Belarusians are sharing their experience of forest management with their Russian colleagues. The Sverdlovsk Region delegation is studying approaches to forest road construction, organization of efficient forest conservation and protection. Forests cover up to 80% of the territory of the Sverdlovsk Region. The main problem in the region is difficult access and accessibility. Today, the industry needs well-trained staff to do quality work. For example, Ekaterinburg plans to send Russian specialists to improve their qualifications.