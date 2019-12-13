Natalia Kochanova and Vladimir Andreichenko lay flowers at Eternal Flame in Masykovschina District

More and more Belarusians join the patriotic marathon “Belarus remembers. We remember everyone”. A parliamentary delegation led by speakers Natalia Kachanova and Vladimir Andreichenko laid flowers at the Eternal Flame in the Masykovschina District and paid tribute to those killed in the Stalag-352 concentration camp. 80,000 Red Army men, officers, and civilians from Minsk and surrounding villages were tortured there for 3 years.



