Delegation of Lithuanian citizens received at Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus has received a delegation of citizens of Lithuania, who have arrived in Minsk to strengthen ties and overcome mutual prejudices. Vladimir Makei noted that different things have happened before in the relationship between the countries, but in any case, strengthening peace and understanding between the neighboring peoples is a sacred mission. That is why the visit of ordinary Lithuanians to Belarus is so important.

