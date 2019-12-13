Delegates of All-Belarusian Assembly return to labor collectives and discuss proposals for national development

One of the most discussed issues these days is the All-Belarusian People's Assembly. More than two thousand delegates returned to their workplaces and held the discussions of proposals tabled in the capital, from a comfortable life in the country to global economic issues. The tasks set by the head of state directly affected many enterprises.

Food security is fully ensured in the country due to intensive and environmentally friendly agriculture and modern processing in the agro-industrial complex. This was also discussed at the forum in Minsk.

The agro-industrial complex has room to grow. The President sets the task to introduce new adaptive farming systems and technological regulations. It is important to provide agriculture with reliable high-performance machines and production facilities. Another important goal is to deepen cooperation in manufacture of agricultural products. The head of state has clearly stated that rural workers should be the first to earn money on agricultural products, and not intermediaries and retail chains.