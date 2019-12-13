PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Shocking "democratic procedures" at Belarusian-Polish border

New videos show Polish border guards chasing migrants away in a rather rude manner. There are dogs for harassment and other things. Apparently, it was filmed on the phone camera by one of the refugees. It should be noted that the Polish media have previously repeatedly accused Minsk of deliberately "squeezing out" illegal immigrants to the EU. But this video from the border speaks for itself. The "democratic procedures" are shocking.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All