Diplomatic Worker Day observed in Belarus

The Diplomatic Worker Day is observed in our country. President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the workers and veterans of the service on their professional holiday.



In the current situation, when the fundamental principles of international relations, security and stability in the world and the region are being severely tested, the Belarusian diplomacy is facing challenging tasks to ensure a sovereign future of the Republic of Belarus, create favorable external factors of sustainable social and economic development of the country and improve the living standards of the people.



The date relates to the history of the first foreign policy agency during the formation of the statehood of Belarus, the Commissariat for Foreign Affairs of the BSSR. On January 22, 1919, the first public announcement about the commissariat's activity was published in the newspaper Zviazda. And the place of its location was determined - the city of Minsk. The holiday was established in 2018 by the presidential decree in honor of the centennial of the Foreign Ministry of Belarus



