Day of Engineering Troops celebrated in Belarus

They risk their lives every day to make our land safer. Today, the engineering troops are celebrating the 320th anniversary of their founding. They can receive special gratitude for the solution of important combat missions in peacetime. About 10 000 explosive objects were neutralized in 2020, many of them remained after the Second World War. More than 100 000 soldiers, sergeants, and officers of the engineering troops were awarded orders and medals for courage and heroism, hundreds of them were awarded the high title of Hero of the Soviet Union.