Day of Chinese Culture to be held at Minsk City Hall
Chinatown and "nihao" instead of "hello" at the City Hall on May 27. The poster for the tourist season of the Upper Town in the Belarusian capital includes the Day of Culture of the Celestial Empire. From 2 pm to 10 pm there will be a dance marathon from Yunnan province, a presentation of photos and a festival of Chinese cuisine. It will be accompanied by non-stop tea ceremonies.
This will be the first off-line cultural exchange between China and Belarus since the coronavirus epidemic.
