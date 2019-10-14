EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Mother's Day celebrated in Belarus

Warm and sincere words today are addressed to the closest people for everyone. Belarus celebrates Mother's Day.

Traditionally, on the eve of this holiday, women who gave birth and raised more than five children are awarded the Order of Mother. More than 9,500 women now have this honorary title.

