Minsk Region celebrates National Unity Day

The Central Region, together with the whole country, celebrates the National Unity Day! Festive flash mobs and concerts, patriotic exhibitions and marathons are held in every part of the region. Dozens of cars have joined the "Relay of Unity" in Minsk Region. The rally started from Zaslavl, then the column went to the Stalin Line Historical and Cultural Complex. The patriots were enjoyed the excursions and concert program "Together - We Are United" at the finish line.