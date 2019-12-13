3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Minsk Region celebrates National Unity Day
The Central Region, together with the whole country, celebrates the National Unity Day! Festive flash mobs and concerts, patriotic exhibitions and marathons are held in every part of the region. Dozens of cars have joined the "Relay of Unity" in Minsk Region. The rally started from Zaslavl, then the column went to the Stalin Line Historical and Cultural Complex. The patriots were enjoyed the excursions and concert program "Together - We Are United" at the finish line.
Interactive platforms and exhibitions were available for the guests of the holiday. They not only recalled the history and events of the Great Patriotic War, but also shared the modern achievements of the country and the region in particular.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All