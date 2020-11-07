3.72 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.48 BYN
October Revolution Day celebrated in Belarus | 07.11.2020
Flowers to the monument of Lenin were laid today on the central square of the capital. The tradition was supported by both adults and young generation. Political and public activists, representatives of the Communist Party of Belarus, youth organizations and labor collectives took part in the solemn event.
Andrey Bugrov, Chairman of Minsk City Council of Deputies: "People came with a good mood, this is the most important thing. Therefore, November 7 was, is and will be a holiday of our city and our wonderful country.
About 2000 people gathered on Independence Square.