Requiem meeting held in Brest Fortress

A few hours ago, a requiem meeting was held at the memorial complex. Early this morning, President Alexander Lukashenko attended the memorable event.





79 years ago, the Great Patriotic War began

The longest day of the year is the most tragic one in our history. There was a war here 79 years ago. It began on June 22, 1941, at 4:00 in the morning.

This year the pandemic has made its adjustments. But still, it is necessary to observe the laws of historical memory and duty. Today, those who heroically sacrificed their lives for the Motherland were remembered.

In the front rows there are those who will never be able to erase from their memory those bloody episodes of the 40s. Those who restored our country from the ruins with their own hands came here as well. Not to come on a day like this would probably be wrong. Memory is the least we can do to thank the generation that gave us life.

Many feats were performed here in Brest, the fate of all Europe was decided more than once. The defense of the citadel has become a symbol of resistance and sacrifice, the common heritage of the former Soviet republics.

The great tragedy of the 40s left a deep scar in our history. Brest remembers. Belarus remembers, remembers in the name of our freedom.

The price of the Great Victory