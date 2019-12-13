Pianist Day celebrated worldwide

The pianists all over the world celebrate their professional holiday. Musicians are celebrating it for the 8th time. By the way, these were the Belarusian pianists, who were the first to put the event into the calendar. Today, thecelebrations were hosted byGymnasium College at the Academy of Music. It reared hundreds of winners of prestigious competitions. The mini-conservatory with a 300-year history has been restored under the aegis of the President of Belarus. 22 grand pianos and 14 pianos have been restored here. By the way, in recent years, the country's brand of sound has been revived as well. Even today the high quality "Belarus" pianos are still hand-made.