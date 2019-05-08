3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Victory Day tomorrow to be celebrated by the whole country
The Victory Day in Belarus will be celebrated on a large scale. The TV News Agency will also join the festive marathon. At 9 and 10 am, our correspondents will tell you where and how to spend this day. At 11 o'clock we will invite everyone to the center of the capital on Victory Square. The complete picture of the festive day will be shown in the news releases and the final Panorama program. And at 21:30 the television project "Victory Square - 2019" starts. Belteleradiocompany will also broadcast the gala concert.
The rehearsals of the concert at the Eternal Flame run non-stop. Dancers, opera singers, pop stars are involved in the performance. The broadcast will be shown by Belarus 1.
