Border Guard Day celebrated in Belarus

For over a century, they have been guarding the country and reliably protecting its borders. The border guard was established 104 years ago on May 28. On this day, after several decades, the so-called green caps will celebrate their professional holiday. Control, search and detention - the range of tasks is very wide, but the goal is the same - peace on the state borders. The length of the so-called zone of responsibility is more than three and a half thousand kilometers. President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the command, personnel, and veterans of the border service on the Border Guard Day.