Day of Hydrometeorological Service
Today Belarus celebrates Hydrometeorological Service Workers Day. The weather monitoring system has changed significantly over the past few years - the network of observations of natural phenomena has increased.
This year we also completely changed the system of parameters, which are now measured continuously. Weather forecasters see all the necessary information non-stop, which improves the accuracy of the forecasts for a week and 10 days. Due to continuous modernization of the equipment, the justifiability of weekly weather forecasts has increased to 93%.
There are five state-of-the-art radars in operation today. This makes flights, agricultural work and large-scale sport events safe. The service plans to further modernize the observation equipment.
