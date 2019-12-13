Civil Aviation Workers Day celebrated in Belarus

Belarus celebrates the Civil Aviation Workers Day. This year the sector turns 88 years old. It is a professional holiday for pilots, flight attendants, air traffic controllers and engineers. It is annually celebrated in our country on the first Sunday of November. The festive date for those, who daily ensure the safety and comfort of passengers, does not change anything in the normal work schedule. The planes keep flying, the ticket offices keep working, and mechanics keep checking planes before they take off. The industry is constantly evolving and modernizing. And even in difficult times associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the fleet renewal doesn't stop.