Anniversary of Film Actor's Studio Theater

Today, the Film Actor's Studio Theater celebrates its anniversary. On March 30 , 1982 the theater opened with the play "All His Life" based on the already existing cinema story. This was the experimental work of the actors of Belarusfilm film studio, Minsk theaters and graduates of VGIK. The new team began to use film fragments in the performance.



The theater in Minsk is the only one theater in the post-Soviet space, where the acting troupe consists of the stars of the national cinematography. Today, the repertoire includes two dozen productions. These are modern works and world classics. In 2019, the Film Actor's Studio Theater changed its residence, it moved to the renovated building on Masherov Street in Minsk.



