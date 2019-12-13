3.42 RUB
Miner's Day celebrated in Belarus
Today, Belarus celebrates the Miner's Day. The mining industry is one of the key sectors of the country's economy. An important gift this year was the inauguration of the new ore mining and processing plant in Petrikov. The head of state took part in the ceremony. During the ceremony, Alexander Lukashenko said: this is how we strengthen our positions on the global potash market, where Belarus (despite the sanctions pressure) remains a reliable partner! Many countries of the world are interested in potash fertilizers today.
The mining industry is one of the key sectors of the country's economy. It contributes significantly to the increase of export potential, development of social sphere and the growth of welfare of all inhabitants. President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the staff and veterans of Belaruskali on their professional holiday.
Miner's Day greetings from President of Belarus
In his greeting President Alexander Lukashenko said: "Belarus is known as the motherland of hard, but very important professipn. Every fifth ton of potassium salt in the world is mined and processed in our country into high quality fertilizers. Today, miners, preserving the best traditions accumulated by previous generations, actively use advanced technologies, innovative products and scientific developments to improve safety and productivity."
