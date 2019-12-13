Miner's Day celebrated in Belarus

Today, Belarus celebrates the Miner's Day. The mining industry is one of the key sectors of the country's economy. An important gift this year was the inauguration of the new ore mining and processing plant in Petrikov. The head of state took part in the ceremony. During the ceremony, Alexander Lukashenko said: this is how we strengthen our positions on the global potash market, where Belarus (despite the sanctions pressure) remains a reliable partner! Many countries of the world are interested in potash fertilizers today.



The mining industry is one of the key sectors of the country's economy. It contributes significantly to the increase of export potential, development of social sphere and the growth of welfare of all inhabitants. President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the staff and veterans of Belaruskali on their professional holiday.

