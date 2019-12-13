3.42 RUB
Slavic Written Language and Culture Day celebrated in Belarus
The Written Language and Culture Day is marked on May 24 in honor of the two creators of the Slavonic alphabet, Cyril and Methodius. Solemn divine services and cross processions are held in Orthodox churches in honor of the brothers-enlighteners, who lived and preached in the 9th century. Secular institutions, libraries, museums and educational institutions, organize thematic classes, exhibitions, scientific and educational conferences. The 28th International Cyrillic and Methodius Readings were held in the Belarusian capital.
Twenty-five years ago the Christian Center of Saints Cyril and Methodius was created in Belarus. The international public association, which includes clergymen, representatives of the cultural and scientific community, representatives of health care and educational institutions coordinates the interaction of the Orthodox church and secular state institutions, implements spiritual and educational initiatives that promote the inter-confessional and inter-cultural peace in our country.
