Slavic Written Language and Culture Day celebrated in Belarus

The Written Language and Culture Day is marked on May 24 in honor of the two creators of the Slavonic alphabet, Cyril and Methodius. Solemn divine services and cross processions are held in Orthodox churches in honor of the brothers-enlighteners, who lived and preached in the 9th century. Secular institutions, libraries, museums and educational institutions, organize thematic classes, exhibitions, scientific and educational conferences. The 28th International Cyrillic and Methodius Readings were held in the Belarusian capital.