Customs Officer's Day celebrated on September 20 in Belarus

The Customs Officer's Day is celebrated in Belarus today. Congratulations to the leadership, personnel and veterans of the service were sent by the President. Under the conditions of the hybrid war unleashed by the West against Belarus and Russia, the role of the country's customs bodies has largely increased.



Alexander Lukashenko expressed his certitude that the Customs Service, which has always been distinguished by high professionalism, resistance and the ability to react quickly to any changes in the situation, will continue doing their best to ensure economic security of the state, development of the foreign economic activity and stable work of labor collectives.