3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Teacher's Day celebrated in Belarus
This holiday united more than 111 thousand people. 99.6% of them work in state institutions of general secondary education. Most of them are women, about 87%. The most popular subjects among them are languages: Russian and Belarusian, as well as foreign languages. And men choose physical education and medical training. In total, at the beginning of the school year, there were 10 students per teacher on average. By the way, every year the prestige of the teaching profession grows. For example, this year the team of Belarusian teachers was joined by about 6 thousand young specialists.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All