Teacher's Day celebrated in Belarus

This holiday united more than 111 thousand people. 99.6% of them work in state institutions of general secondary education. Most of them are women, about 87%. The most popular subjects among them are languages: Russian and Belarusian, as well as foreign languages. And men choose physical education and medical training. In total, at the beginning of the school year, there were 10 students per teacher on average. By the way, every year the prestige of the teaching profession grows. For example, this year the team of Belarusian teachers was joined by about 6 thousand young specialists.