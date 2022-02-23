Day of Defenders of Fatherland and Armed Forces celebrated in Belarus

Today, Belarus celebrates the Defenders of the Fatherland and the Armed Forces Day. The date has been and remains one of the brightest holidays in our history. The holiday was founded in 1918 as the Day of the Red Army to commemorate the victory at Narva and Pskov over the German invaders. Today our army is equipped with the most modern types of military hardware. Belarus is a member of the CSTO and an active participant in various international exercises.