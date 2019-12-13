PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
More than one million schoolchildren in Belarus celebrate Knowledge Day

The Knowledge Day is traditionally widely celebrated in the country. The President congratulated the students and teachers on this holiday. Today, more than one million schoolchildren will start classes. 114,000 children will be first graders. By the way, about 5,000 young specialists will come to the new workplace. Approximately 3,000 schools will open their doors, 4 of them are brand new. Educational institutions have been put into operation in the village of Kopishche, in Vitebsk, Gomel and Minsk. In the capital, a new school will open in Kamennaya Gorka district.


Social protection measures for students have been preserved.

From 1 September, all social security measures for students will be maintained: free transport, transportation to and from the place of study, free use of textbooks and reduction of fees, as well as meals from the budget.

