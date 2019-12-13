3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
More than one million schoolchildren in Belarus celebrate Knowledge Day
The Knowledge Day is traditionally widely celebrated in the country. The President congratulated the students and teachers on this holiday. Today, more than one million schoolchildren will start classes. 114,000 children will be first graders. By the way, about 5,000 young specialists will come to the new workplace. Approximately 3,000 schools will open their doors, 4 of them are brand new. Educational institutions have been put into operation in the village of Kopishche, in Vitebsk, Gomel and Minsk. In the capital, a new school will open in Kamennaya Gorka district.
Social protection measures for students have been preserved.
From 1 September, all social security measures for students will be maintained: free transport, transportation to and from the place of study, free use of textbooks and reduction of fees, as well as meals from the budget.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All