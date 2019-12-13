3.42 RUB
Financial Investigation Department of Belarus uncovers gray financial schemes
The Department for Financial Investigations continues to uncover the gray financial schemes. One of them is wages in envelopes. A criminal liability has been introduced in Belarus since June, when it comes to large amounts of damage. During this time, the financial police have developed methods of monitoring and analytical activities. Today, the agency works in close liaison with regulatory and law enforcement agencies.
