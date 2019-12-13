3.39 RUB
Department for Execution of Sentences under Ministry of Internal Affairs organizes sewing masks and overalls
The Department for Execution of Sentences under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus came to the aid of physicians. It promptly reoriented its enterprises for the production of masks and disposable overalls. All available resources have been utilized.
Belarus has sold 10 million masks. This was reported by Minister of Health Vladimir Karanik. They want to increase the output to 2 million a day. This is the task set by the Head of State.
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
