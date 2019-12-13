EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Department for Execution of Sentences under Ministry of Internal Affairs organizes sewing masks and overalls

The Department for Execution of Sentences under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus came to the aid of physicians. It promptly reoriented its enterprises for the production of masks and disposable overalls. All available resources have been utilized.

Belarus has sold 10 million masks. This was reported by Minister of Health Vladimir Karanik. They want to increase the output to 2 million a day. This is the task set by the Head of State.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All