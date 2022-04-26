3.74 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.38 BYN
Deputies step up efforts to bring legislation in line with new Constitution
The plan was adopted at the meeting of the House of Representatives. All standing committees will be involved in the work on the innovations which will affect all spheres of life. The deadline is the same as announced earlier - January 2024. However, the most important documents must be adopted by the end of this year. The economic commission will also have a lot of work. The government approved a comprehensive plan to support the economy. More than a dozen draft laws must be adopted to develop it.