Deputies: it's necessary to speak about new Constitution as often as possible
It is necessary to speak about the new Constitution as often as possible. The information space should be filled in completely. This was stated by MPs during a meeting with the active core of Gomel. It is everyone's duty to participate in the referendum. The experts also drew attention to the events in Kazakhstan - our country knows firsthand how color revolutions take place. Belarus has managed to withstand this struggle and prevent a crisis just like our eastern allies. The updated Basic Law will not allow history to repeat itself and will secure the country from external influence.
