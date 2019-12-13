3.39 RUB
Members of House of Representatives visit Soligorsk District and monitor prices for seasonal products
The Belarusian MPs and representatives of trade union organizations check the provision of the population with agricultural products. This time the deputies of the House of Representatives visited Soligorsk District monitored prices for seasonal products at the fairs and trade facilities, studied the assortment and quality of socially important goods. Farmers, owners of private farmsteads, agricultural organizations present their products at the markets. They themselves set the price of goods. No unreasonable overpricing was detected.
In Soligorsk District, as well as in other regions of the country, we are now laying agricultural products in the statutory funds. Today, more than 70% of potatoes and almost 65% of vegetables have already been harvested. Many enterprises of the district help their employees to purchase the farming products.
