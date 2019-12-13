House deputies bring food and warm clothes to border logistics center

The cars with humanitarian aid continue to arrive at the logistics center where refugees spent the night. Warm clothes, canned food, rolled up, cookies - all this is handed over by Belarusians, not indifferent to the fate of refugees, through the volunteers of the Red Cross.



The people are perfectly safe on the territory of the logistics center. Some people (mostly women and children) are staying inside the building. Men are mostly outside, so as not to miss the arrival of vehicles with humanitarian aid.



The Belarusian Red Cross, the Women's Union, volunteers, deputies - all work in close coordination to provide people with everything they need.



