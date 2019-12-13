Members of House of Representatives hold video conference with Spanish Communists

Members of the House of Representatives held a videoconference, during which they provided the detailed information about the course and results of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly to representatives of the communist parties of Spain and Catalonia.

The Spanish Communists expressed their support for the principles of our country's domestic and foreign policy formulated at the All-Belarusian Assembly. The two parties represent the great masses of the population of their country. The Communist Party of Spain is the fourth largest party in the country.