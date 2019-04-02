3.42 RUB
Deputies of House of Representatives review changes to Marriage and Family Code
Deputies of the House of Representatives have reviewed today, on the first day of the spring session, the changes in the Marriage and Family Code. The document was adopted in the first reading. The law plans to set clear deadlines for the payment of alimony: it should be paid for the current month no later than the last day of the month following it. There is a possibility of paying in advance. In the new edition of the Code it is planned to detach the alimony from the salary. In case of a divorce an agreement on children will help to solve controversial issues in the upbringing of children without going to court.
Moreover, the division of property during a divorce in large families was discussed. This question requires in-depth study.
