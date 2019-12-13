3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Deputies support changes to codes on criminal liability
The House of Representatives supported changes to the codes of criminal liability. In its development the practice of the current legislation was taken into account as well as experience of other countries. The draft law proposes to increase criminal liability for defamation and calls to actions, aimed at inflicting damage to the national security of Belarus.
Parliamentary hearings on improvement of the education system are planned for June 10
And today deputies have confirmed the necessity of holding parliamentary hearings on the subject of the national education system. The planned date is June 10. The results will be taken into account when working on the profile code. Already now the parliament receives a lot of proposals from citizens.
Also, deputies adopted in the first reading a bill on compensation for bank deposits. It provides preservation of all guarantees for individuals and new opportunities for individual entrepreneurs.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All