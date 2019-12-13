Deputies support changes to codes on criminal liability

The House of Representatives supported changes to the codes of criminal liability. In its development the practice of the current legislation was taken into account as well as experience of other countries. The draft law proposes to increase criminal liability for defamation and calls to actions, aimed at inflicting damage to the national security of Belarus.

Parliamentary hearings on improvement of the education system are planned for June 10

And today deputies have confirmed the necessity of holding parliamentary hearings on the subject of the national education system. The planned date is June 10. The results will be taken into account when working on the profile code. Already now the parliament receives a lot of proposals from citizens.