Andreichenko: Belarus holding sanctions blow with dignity

Belarus is holding the sanctions blow with dignity. This was stated by the speaker of the lower house of Parliament, Vladimir Andreichenko, at the opening of the ninth session of the House of Representatives. He stressed that the country has a stable financial system and key real sector enterprises, as well as food security. Nevertheless, we need to be proactive, including parliamentarians, and to intensify the law-making activities. The task is to level out the consequences of sanctions, to protect enterprises and to preserve labor collectives.



Today the deputies supported in the first reading a draft law on labor relations, which extends social guarantees for employees. Also the Parliament passed a bill on the provision of housing and communal services and ratified a number of international protocols.



