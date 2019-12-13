Deputies adopt bill on genocide of Belarusian people in two readings

An inertial economic development plan was adopted with a growth rate of 100.7%. With regard to various impacts on the economy and our enterprises, the national budget this year provides support for the real sector of the economy by 30% higher than in the same period in 2021. This is due primarily to the fact that we need to maintain the systemic measures that we already have, and targeted support to industries that will be most exposed to sanctions pressure and the epidemiological situation.

Ludmila Nizhevich, Chair of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus