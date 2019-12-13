3.42 RUB
Draft Code of architectural and construction activities in Belarus
It is a kind of a road map which accumulates all the necessary normative legal acts. The task is to simplify administrative procedures for the subjects of the construction industry. So, a list of facilities will be formed which will not have to obtain permits. Basically it will affect individual houses, summer houses, garden cottages and garages, including current repairs, demolition of buildings and structures.
Viktor Nikolaikin, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:
In addition, the agenda of the eighth session includes bills on safety regulation, when using nuclear power, on state social insurance, as well as amendments to the criminal procedure code.
