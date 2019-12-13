Deputies pass bill on state social insurance in the first reading

On May 12, the deputies approved amendments to the Criminal Code on special proceedings. The time-driven amendments were proposed by the Investigation Committee. In total, there were six issues on the agenda. They included ratification of international treaties, bills on public and private partnership, and issues of state social insurance.



The today's meeting of deputies started with consideration of amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code on issues of special proceedings. Parliamentarians approved the amendments in the first reading. The innovations will allow bringing those who are now hiding outside the country to criminal responsibility for extremist crimes and against peace and security of mankind. At the same time, they may lose their property in Belarus.



The need for such a solution has been repeatedly voiced by deputies. Today, in the conditions of new challenges and threats, it is important to adapt the legislative basis to ensure national security.



Marina Lenchevskaya, Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:



“Today there are those accused of crimes against national security, against peace, security of humanity, war crimes. And these criminals are hiding in foreign countries, which, in violation of any international norms, either refuse to extradite the accused to the Republic of Belarus, or in principle ignore our requests. That's why it's proposed to introduce the so-called special proceedings into the Criminal Procedure Code. It's essentially to carry out all procedural actions in the absence of the defendant.”



