Deputies pass bill on external labor migration in the first reading
A bill on external labor migration was passed in the first reading by the deputies on May 31. It was presented by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Kubrakov, noting that today our country expects an increase in labor migration. Over the past three months alone, about 45 thousand people, mainly from Lithuania and Latvia, have visited our country on a visa-free basis and appreciated our standard of living and employment conditions. The bill will make it possible to create the necessary conditions for attracting highly qualified personnel to the country.
We are actively working on solving social issues: the bills on mortgage, on the rights of persons with disabilities and their social integration, on waste management and protection of personal data are also on the deputies' agenda today. A number of international ratifications will also be considered. In total, there are 12 issues on the list.
