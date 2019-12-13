Deputies pass bill on All-Belarusian People’s Assembly in first reading

What is the special role of the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly, what powers will it have? The corresponding bill was adopted today in the first reading in the parliament. The document received the closest attention: there were public discussions of the bill, dialogue platforms, meetings at the highest level. The All-Belarusian People's Assembly is to become a new political institution with a special status. The All-Belarusian People's Assembly will act as a stabilizer for the society. The main task of the ABPA is to define strategic directions of social development. It is planned to consider the bill in the second reading in the Oval Hall after the New Year. The deadline for passing the document is next March.

Svetlana Lyubetskaya, Chair of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“This is the highest representative body of the people's power with specific functions that are clearly defined in the Basic Law. This body has no right to interfere with the work of other bodies, to substitute their functions. It is a body, whose main goal and task is to secure consent in the society and to solve strategic issues.”