Deputies adopt bill on rights of persons with disabilities and their social inclusion in second reading

On May 31, the Lower House of Parliament held a meeting of the eighth session. The deputies adopted the bill on the rights of persons with disabilities and their social integration in the second reading. According to the document, a new information resource will be launched to ensure the full inclusion of people with disabilities in society and improve their living standards. This is an automated system of accounting for the accessibility of social infrastructure for people with disabilities.



Also on today's agenda is a bill on citizens and legal entities' appeals. The document will help build a constructive dialogue between the state and society to solve urgent problems and issues.



