Deputies pass bill to restrict exit from country for some Belarusian

At a meeting of the ninth session, the House of Representatives of the seventh convocation adopted "On Amendment of Laws" (on the introduction of biometric documents), in the first reading of the bill.



A draft law was introduced to the House of Representatives by the Council of Ministers upon consent of the head of state. It was prepared to bring legislation in line with the norms of the Presidential Decree № 107 "On biometric documents" of March 16, 2021. That is why the draft law provides for determining the procedure for issuing a biometric passport of a citizen of the Republic of Belarus and supplementing the conceptual framework of a number of laws with definitions of the terms used in the decree.



The opportunities for foreigners to obtain a permanent residence permit in Belarus are expanded. A temporary restriction on the exit from Belarus of the persons in relation to whom administrative proceedings are under way has been established. The State Security Committee will have the right to temporarily restrict the exit of individuals from the Republic of Belarus in the interests of national security. Additional regulation of the procedure for departure abroad for employees of government agencies is provided.



"The draft law is subject to time-demanded adjustments," Deputy Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Human Rights, National Relations and Mass Media of the House of Representatives Valentina Razhanets explained to reporters. "Since September 2021, Belarusians receive biometric documents. And, of course, this innovation requires enshrining it in a legislative act. From the point of view of security and preservation of sovereignty, it is very important to define the rules of entry and exit of both Belarusians and foreigners to and from the Republic of Belarus. The draft law proposes to take a closer look at those who, due to certain circumstances, have not fully fulfilled their obligations to the court for administrative offences until those obligations have been fulfilled. Then the exit permit is issued. This is a temporary measure, a temporary restriction."



Since state symbols are printed on biometric passports, the law "On State Symbols of the Republic of Belarus" is amended accordingly. "Another novelty stipulated by the bill is that last year the military-medical faculty of the medical university was reorganized into the Military Medical Institute. This is also enshrined in the bill and will improve the system of military-medical education in Belarus and increase its export attractiveness. Other adjustments are also being made. The draft law is in its first reading and its finalization for the second reading will also require a careful and pinpoint approach to the norms," the parliamentarian added.



