Deputies to consider bill on rights of persons with disabilities

Representatives of public associations actively joined in its preparation. The document will include innovations aimed at creating complete conditions for involving people with disabilities in society. In addition, the agenda of the lower house includes changes to the law on citizenship of Belarus and ratification of international treaties.

