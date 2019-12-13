3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Deputies, together with trade unions, monitor prices for school supplies in Minsk shopping center
Special attention is paid to the cost of school uniforms and stationery. The prices of almost a hundred socially important goods are monitored weekly. The monitoring in the capital's shopping center was carried out by the deputies together with the trade unions. As a result, prices for school supplies remain stable on the eve of the school year.
The deputies also work in the regions, the data is sent to the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade. By the way, prices have changed insignificantly since the beginning of August. And since last year they have grown by no more than 10%.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All