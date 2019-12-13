Deputies, together with trade unions, monitor prices for school supplies in Minsk shopping center

Special attention is paid to the cost of school uniforms and stationery. The prices of almost a hundred socially important goods are monitored weekly. The monitoring in the capital's shopping center was carried out by the deputies together with the trade unions. As a result, prices for school supplies remain stable on the eve of the school year.

The deputies also work in the regions, the data is sent to the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade. By the way, prices have changed insignificantly since the beginning of August. And since last year they have grown by no more than 10%.