Deputies adopt amendments to laws on protection of sovereignty and constitutional order
Deputies adopted amendments to the laws on the protection of sovereignty and constitutional order. A clear mechanism for governing the country in emergency situations, as well as the protection of sovereignty and the preservation of the full functioning of the system of state power. Today, deputies supported amendments to several important bills. Amendments are made to the laws "On the Armed Forces", "On the state of emergency and martial law." As it was previously stated, the place and role of the state system for responding to acts of terrorism, illegal armed groups and mass disorder are defined. The role of the Security Council is being enhanced. When a state of emergency or martial law is introduced, this body will coordinate the work of all special services, including the security forces. The main task is to maintain civil peace and harmony in the country.
Ivan Kubrakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus: This bill is very timely. Before making proposals, we analyzed the work including the events that occurred in our country in 2020, also analyzed the events that occurred in other countries. And taking this analysis into account, there is a need to adjust these bills. Measures are precisely aimed at the safety of our citizens. We will ensure it in any case. That is why, to date, we are adopting these laws, making suggestions to ensure that we do not have to introduce a state of emergency or martial law. We have reacted in a timely manner and prevented such situations in our country. The document also regulates the work of the media. During a state of emergency, a special regime of work is established for representatives of the media, and foreign journalists receive separate accreditation. Local authorities also have an important role during martial law.
Iryna Dovgala, Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:There are measures to finance both the organization of the introduction of emergency situations, and respectively the elimination of the consequences. And local authorities will play a special role in the state of emergency. This means that local government and self-government bodies in their administrative-territorial units will be responsible and accountable for the work of both enterprises and the protection of the population.
Lyudmila Zholnerchik, Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus: The events of last year showed the need to revise our legislation in terms of empowering state bodies, the engagement and use of forces and means to protect the constitutional order and the sovereignty of the Republic of Belarus. We can all see and observe that nothing stops now. Our Belarus is under unprecedented attack. We have to show the whole world that we can and must defend our republic. The measures provided for in the draft law (we are talking about martial law and states of emergency) will be applied only as a last resort, when it proves impossible to stabilize the situation by other means.
