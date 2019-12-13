Deputies adopt amendments to laws on protection of sovereignty and constitutional order

Ivan Kubrakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus: This bill is very timely. Before making proposals, we analyzed the work including the events that occurred in our country in 2020, also analyzed the events that occurred in other countries. And taking this analysis into account, there is a need to adjust these bills. Measures are precisely aimed at the safety of our citizens. We will ensure it in any case. That is why, to date, we are adopting these laws, making suggestions to ensure that we do not have to introduce a state of emergency or martial law. We have reacted in a timely manner and prevented such situations in our country. The document also regulates the work of the media. During a state of emergency, a special regime of work is established for representatives of the media, and foreign journalists receive separate accreditation. Local authorities also have an important role during martial law.