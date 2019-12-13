3.42 RUB
Woodworking companies from Belarusian regions compete with the world's leading manufacturers
Complete modernization of production and high export potential of the products enable the woodworking enterprises from Belarusian regions successfully compete with the world's leading manufacturers.
The reconstruction of the wood processing plant Mostovdrev started in 2009. They developed a step by step plan to attract investments. After the construction of plywood shop there was longer no need for hard manual labor. The range of products demanded in the whole Eurasian region was renewed.
Modernization made it possible to completely renew the production technology. The highly qualified personnel was needed to manage the processes. And young people came to the plant. About 200 young specialists were hired during the last seven years.
Having gathered a team of professionals, the enterprise is mastering new productions fields started deep wood processing.
Mostovdrev is an export-oriented enterprise. 90% of production is sent abroad. The geography of supplies ranges from the European Union to China. And all these are the goods with high added value.
The importance of such enterprises was stressed by the head of the state during his address to the people and the National Assembly. The President set a task to create high-tech enterprises in the district centers, so that people were not forced to leave for big cities in search of a job. And small regional centers, villages and agro-towns must achieve the quality of life no worse than the regional centers have.
