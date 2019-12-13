Woodworking companies from Belarusian regions compete with the world's leading manufacturers

Complete modernization of production and high export potential of the products enable the woodworking enterprises from Belarusian regions successfully compete with the world's leading manufacturers.

The reconstruction of the wood processing plant Mostovdrev started in 2009. They developed a step by step plan to attract investments. After the construction of plywood shop there was longer no need for hard manual labor. The range of products demanded in the whole Eurasian region was renewed.

Modernization made it possible to completely renew the production technology. The highly qualified personnel was needed to manage the processes. And young people came to the plant. About 200 young specialists were hired during the last seven years.

Having gathered a team of professionals, the enterprise is mastering new productions fields started deep wood processing.

Mostovdrev is an export-oriented enterprise. 90% of production is sent abroad. The geography of supplies ranges from the European Union to China. And all these are the goods with high added value.