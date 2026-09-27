MINSK — Belarus’s openness, readiness for dialogue and restraint in its assessments form the basis for stable relations with the outside world, a senior lawmaker said.

More than 92 percent of Belarusians say the country should maintain friendly relations with everyone, Irina Dovgalo, deputy chair of a standing commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly, said. She described that outlook as a genuine national trait of the Belarusian people.

Belarusians are often called tolerant and pamiarkounyya — a Belarusian term for a moderate, even-tempered disposition. Pamiarkounasts, she said, is an important national characteristic. “But it is not only a trait — we prove it in practice.”

When sanctions are imposed on Belarus, she said, the country tells the world: “Welcome to Belarus.” Borders are not being closed; they are being opened, and a visa-free regime is being introduced.

“Tolerance is truly an important trait of Belarusians. It is not simply kindness. Tolerance is a path to peace.”