Dozens of doctors of various profiles unite in fight against coronavirus

An online lecture course for doctors who work with COVID-19 was adopted by the Belarusian Medical Academy of Postgraduate Education. Soon the program will appear on the Internet. However, today on the website of the educational institution (belmapo.by) you can find memos for doctors and watch instructional videos about safety measures. Dozens of doctors of various profiles are now united in the fight against coronavirus.

