Preparation for VI All-Belarusian People's Assembly under personal control of President

Belarus is getting ready for the VI All-Belarus People's Assembly. It will be held next week. In anticipation of the forum, the President checked out the main organizational elements including safety, comfortable working conditions for participants and an opportunity for everyone to speak out on the program of socio-economic development and the future of the country. All of this is important. Everyone will be heard. Alexander Lukashenko stressed that the forum should be held at the highest level, despite attempts to discredit the event, which is important for the people and the state. Whatever conceptual decisions are taken at the end, people should understand how these decisions will affect their lives and the future of their children.