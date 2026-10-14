Unmanned systems are now central to modern military conflicts, which is why the production of drones and the means to counter them in Belarus remain under the direct control of the President.

The current war, for all its contemporary setting, has not abandoned time-tested tactical methods or long-stored weapons. Recent conflicts have revealed a reality in which the “ultra-modern” is not necessarily superior to the nearly forgotten. This applies, for example, to artillery and tanks, where effectiveness depends less on the year or place of manufacture than on crews’ ability to strike targets from covered positions and to camouflage themselves.

It is a reality in which resilience can outweigh precision weapons and superpower overconfidence — as seen in the example of Iran and the United States — and in which the ability to spend months in a basement cut off from main forces can matter more than accurate marksmanship, as the fighting in Ukraine has shown.

Tomorrow everything may be different. In these conditions it is essential to know when to close unproductive projects, programs and manuals and to orient oneself to the actual battlefield.

Today this applies above all to unmanned systems. Everyone is accustomed to hearing how important drones and counter-drone measures have become. Yet the current quality of drone technology is already outdated, and quantity is always insufficient. The new coordinate system demands permanent interaction between the military, scientists and defense industry specialists who can deliver, not merely declare.

“These general conversations are of no use to anyone. We set serious, extraordinary tasks for the military. The tasks that need to be solved must be solved immediately,” President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated.

While visiting the test range of one of the institutes of the National Academy of Sciences, the Head of State assessed domestically developed unmanned systems. At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces made it clear: what matters is creating a real perspective, not merely presenting one. It appears that Alexander Lukashenko’s directives have been heard.

On 6 October, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko evaluated the development of Belarusian unmanned aerial vehicles at the Academy of Sciences test range.

“For the Armed Forces, of course, we need unmanned aerial vehicles that can fly very fast, over long distances, and accurately strike designated targets. That is precisely what the Head of State spoke about today and the tasks he set for the development of exactly such modern new projects,” noted Maxim Zhuravlev, Director of the Scientific and Production Center for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

Incidentally, in the field of drones and the tools to neutralize them, there are today virtually no solutions that work 100 percent. And when effective ones are found, the opposing side soon develops new countermeasures — such as fiber-optic drones.

“The special military operation has shown that enemy drones freely penetrate populated areas and fly unnoticed by air defense systems. Air defense assets simply lack the technical capability to detect, for example, targets flying along streets below rooftop level. Therefore there is a genuine need to overcome this problem,” said Sergei Kostromitsky, Director of the Radio Engineering Center of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus.

Such problems will now, one must assume, be solved more quickly, since in peaceful Belarus they are not so much problems as tasks set by the President.

Few have noticed that the developments and directives demonstrated at the National Academy of Sciences test range were all quite public — precisely because a level has already been reached at which the demonstration of potential itself becomes a factor of deterrence against aggression.